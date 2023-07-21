Yankees All-Star catcher shares bad news

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino has shared some bad news.

Trevino told reporters on Friday that he needs to undergo season-ending surgery.

According to Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch, Trevino said that the wrist injury had been bothering him since spring training. Trevino tried playing through the pain, but it became too much.

Trevino, who made the All-Star team in 2022, expressed frustration over the unfortunate news.

Trevino was batting just .210 with a .570 OPS in 55 games this season. But he has caught Gerrit Cole and helped the ace become a top contender for the AL Cy Young Award.

With Trevino out, Kyle Higashioka will likely take over the majority of the catching responsibilities. Ben Rortvedt has been called up from the minors to help fill in.

One thing to watch in Trevino’s absence is how Cole performs. Cole is used to having a preferred catcher but will no longer have that option.