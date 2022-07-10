Report: Yankees could trade away former All-Star

The New York Yankees have comfortably been the best team in baseball so far in 2022, but that is not stopping them from considering some changes to their roster.

The Yankees have engaged in trade talks with multiple teams about outfielder Joey Gallo, according to Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Gallo has become something of a luxury for the Yankees with Matt Carpenter’s recent renaissance, and some believe Gallo would be well-served by leaving New York.

Gallo simply has not performed since the Yankees traded for him last season. In 128 total games with the team, he has hit just .163 with 23 home runs. While he has never hit for average, Gallo’s power numbers have fallen since his move to New York. His slugging percentage sits 120 points lower with the Yankees than it was over his seven years with the Texas Rangers, where he was a two-time All-Star.

Gallo has had to deal with increased scrutiny in New York, which comes with the territory. That said, things clearly have not worked out for the 28-year-old since joining the Yankees, so a move may be best for him with him due to become a free agent at the end of the season.