Yankees slugger calls out local media over criticism

To quote a recent GEICO ad, if you cover New York sports, you criticize. It’s what you do. But one New York Yankees slugger thinks that the criticism has gotten a little out of hand.

Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo responded this week to a recent article by Bob Klapisch of NJ.com. Klapisch noted Gallo’s ritual of laying his uniform out piece by piece before dressing then undressing if the fit was not right. The article then noted Gallo’s poor performance with the Yankees last season and questioned his fit in the New York market.

Gallo fired back in a tweet, writing, “Me: Literally gets dressed. Media: Yup that’s why he sucks.”

Me: Literally gets dressed. Media: Yup that’s why he sucks. https://t.co/5xaRjecvQf — Joey Gallo (@JoeyGallo24) October 25, 2021

It was definitely a pretty odd criticism of Gallo, as many MLB players have much weirder pre-game superstitions. But the former All-Star hit just .160 for the Yankees this year, so every little thing he does will be scrutinized.

Of course, the New York-area media is notoriously tough, so much so that the Yankees have even given their players media training in the past. The best way for Gallo to get them to shut up will be to absolutely rake during his first full season with the Yankees in 2022.

Photo: Aug 14, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Joey Gallo (13) in the dugout after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports