Yankees have World Series champion throw batting practice to team

The New York Yankees may have set a mark in MLB this season for having the most accomplished person to throw batting practice.

Five-time World Series champion Andy Pettitte threw batting practice to Yankees hitters at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. The 6-foot-5 southpaw was out there to give Yankees hitters some looks at a lefty pitcher ahead of the team’s game against the Guardians. Southpaw Matthew Boyd was the scheduled starter for Cleveland, which explains why the Yankees would want a lefty throwing batting practice prior to the game.

The #Yankees, who have struggled against lefty starters all year, are taking BP off Andy Pettitte (something that has happened before, FYI). pic.twitter.com/PKnNKDgpD5 — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) August 20, 2024

Pettitte was hired by the Yankees last year as an advisor. He has had more of an active presence around the team this season, helping out with pitchers and throwing BP occasionally, which is a nice advantage for the club.

The 52-year-old former pitcher played 18 seasons in MLB, 15 with the Yankees and three with the Houston Astros. He made three All-Star teams, won ALCS MVP and five World Series with the Yankees.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also complimented Pettitte earlier this year, saying the former pitcher works well with others in the organization.