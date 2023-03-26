Yankees make big decision on top prospect Anthony Volpe

The New York Yankees are going with a youth movement in their infield, or so it would appear.

Top prospect Anthony Volpe will make the team’s Opening Day roster, the Yankees announced Sunday. The 21-year-old appears likely to be the team’s starting shortstop.

The Yankees confirmed the news by posting a cool video of manager Aaron Boone informing Volpe of the team’s decision.

Welcome to The Show, AV! pic.twitter.com/Gq5VMRvqN0 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 26, 2023

The Yankees chose to give Volpe the chance to win the job, but they probably did not expect him to actually seize it. The 21-year-old came into camp as a non-roster invitee, but had work to do to overtake last year’s starter Isiah Kiner-Falefa. However, he opened eyes by hitting .314 with 3 home runs in spring, and had clearly won over the organization.

A first-round pick in the 2019 draft, Volpe entered spring as the No. 5 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com’s rankings.