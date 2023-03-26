 Skip to main content
Yankees make big decision on top prospect Anthony Volpe

March 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
The New York Yankees are going with a youth movement in their infield, or so it would appear.

Top prospect Anthony Volpe will make the team’s Opening Day roster, the Yankees announced Sunday. The 21-year-old appears likely to be the team’s starting shortstop.

The Yankees confirmed the news by posting a cool video of manager Aaron Boone informing Volpe of the team’s decision.

The Yankees chose to give Volpe the chance to win the job, but they probably did not expect him to actually seize it. The 21-year-old came into camp as a non-roster invitee, but had work to do to overtake last year’s starter Isiah Kiner-Falefa. However, he opened eyes by hitting .314 with 3 home runs in spring, and had clearly won over the organization.

A first-round pick in the 2019 draft, Volpe entered spring as the No. 5 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com’s rankings.

