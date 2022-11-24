Report: Yankees have major interest in 1 free agent pitcher

While the New York Yankees’ efforts to retain Aaron Judge are getting the bulk of the attention, the team has other significant targets as well. The Yankees appear likely to try to add a starting pitcher no matter what happens with Judge, and they may have one name in mind.

The Yankees are big fans of free agent left-hander Carlos Rodon, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The team has already been in contact with Rodon’s representatives, and are seriously interested in signing the 29-year-old.

The Yankees also have interest in Justin Verlander, but there is some skepticism they will be able to lure him away from the Houston Astros. Rodon is also younger than Verlander, which could make him a more suitable target for a long-term contract.

Rodon was outstanding with the San Francisco Giants last season, posting a 2.88 ERA with 237 strikeouts in 178 innings of work. He has posted back-to-back All-Star seasons, and could certainly slot in near the front of the Yankees rotation. However, they will have to fend off some other interest if they want to land him.