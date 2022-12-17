Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts

The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on Thursday that the Yankees might have had more interest in Carlos Correa if they didn’t already have two contracts on the books.

One of the contracts is for Josh Donaldson, who has one year left on his 4-year, $92 million deal. Donaldson is making $21 million in 2023 and owed $6 million for 2024 even though the Yankees are unlikely to pick up his option. Donaldson, 37, batted .222 with a .682 OPS. His power numbers dropped off last year compared to his previous years, though he is still regarded as a good defensive third baseman.

The other contract is for Aaron Hicks, whom the Yankees gave a 7-year, $70 million contract extension prior to the 2019 season. Hicks has been injured and awful the last two seasons, making the $29.5 million he is owed through 2025 a waste. Hicks batted .216 with a .642 OPS last season and resembled the player who struggled the first four years of his career, rather than the guy who had a strong 2018 season, leading to his contract extension.

The Yankees apparently tried to dump either player but had no luck.

The Yankees are projected to have a $230 million payroll for 2023, which puts them second in MLB, just behind the Mets.