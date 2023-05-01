Yankees dealt Aaron Judge injury blow

The reigning AL MVP is officially out of commission.

The New York Yankees announced on Monday that superstar slugger Aaron Judge has been placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Apr. 28) due to a right hip strain. As a result, the Yankees are recalling Franchy Cordero from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.

Judge, who recently turned 31, had missed the Yankees’ last three games with the injury and is now set to miss at least six more. The Yankees lost all three of their games without Judge to the Texas Rangers and are now 15-14 on the year.

The four-time All-Star Judge has been pretty durable over the last two seasons, playing 148 games in 2021 and then 157 games during his 2022 MVP campaign. But he was an extremely injury-prone player earlier on in his career, thus creating concern any time that Judge has to miss games.

Statistically, Judge has taken a step back so far this season, hitting .261 with an .863 OPS (his worst numbers since his 2016 rookie year). The Yankees are missing their other Bash Brother due to an injury as well, so they are clearly feeling the pain right now.