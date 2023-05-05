Yankees decide on medical treatment for Carlos Rodon

The New York Yankees have made a decision on how they will proceed with their medical treatment for Carlos Rodon.

Rodon has yet to make his Yankees debut as he first dealt with an elbow injury and lately has had a back issue. He has undergone CT scans, which have come back clean. He does not have pain his back, but he has had persistent stiffness.

On Friday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Rodon will receive a cortisone injection to see if that helps resolve things.

Carlos Rodon will have a cortisone injection as soon as possible, Aaron Boone said. Medical consensus is that it will help him get back on the mound. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 5, 2023

Earlier this week, Boone said that Rodon couldn’t seem to get over the hump in his recovery.

Carlos Rodón’s recovery seems to have stalled. He has thrown from the mound, but still isn’t feeling right. More medical opinions to come. “He can’t get over that final hump,” Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 2, 2023

Rodon made one start in spring training before being sidelined with a forearm strain. He had finally begun a throwing program last month but began to have back problems and is now trying to clear that matter.

Rodon signed a 6-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees as a free agent in December. The 30-year-old southpaw is coming off consecutive spectacular seasons. Last year, he went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA for the Giants. The previous season, he went 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA in 24 starts for the White Sox. He has a history of major injury issues, so the Yankees knew what they were getting into when they signed the ace.