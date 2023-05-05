 Skip to main content
Yankees decide on medical treatment for Carlos Rodon

May 5, 2023
by Larry Brown
Carlos Rodon holding a ball

Feb 22, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) during photo day at George M. Steinbrenner Field Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have made a decision on how they will proceed with their medical treatment for Carlos Rodon.

Rodon has yet to make his Yankees debut as he first dealt with an elbow injury and lately has had a back issue. He has undergone CT scans, which have come back clean. He does not have pain his back, but he has had persistent stiffness.

On Friday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Rodon will receive a cortisone injection to see if that helps resolve things.

Earlier this week, Boone said that Rodon couldn’t seem to get over the hump in his recovery.

Rodon made one start in spring training before being sidelined with a forearm strain. He had finally begun a throwing program last month but began to have back problems and is now trying to clear that matter.

Rodon signed a 6-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees as a free agent in December. The 30-year-old southpaw is coming off consecutive spectacular seasons. Last year, he went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA for the Giants. The previous season, he went 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA in 24 starts for the White Sox. He has a history of major injury issues, so the Yankees knew what they were getting into when they signed the ace.

