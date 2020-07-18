Yankees’ Domingo German backtracks, says he is not retiring

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German posted a new statement on Instagram Saturday to address his cryptic post a day before that suggested he was retiring.

On Friday, German posted a message on Instagram that has since been deleted. German made it seem like he was considering not returning.

In a new post on Saturday, German said “Baseball is my life and I promise I am not walking away.”

Domingo German's retirement lasted approximately 22 hours, according to his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/1CrAqfQr89 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 18, 2020

German acknowledged that not being around his teammates has been tough on him and that his emotions got the best of him. Even Yankees manager Aaron Boone said earlier Saturday that there hadn’t been much contact between German and the team.

Aaron Boone said Domingo German's situation is "very unclear," adding, "There hasn't been much contact between him and the team." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 18, 2020

German, 27, went 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 2019. He is currently serving an 80-game suspension for a domestic violence incident that will prevent him from being eligible this season.