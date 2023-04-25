Fan had harsh message for ‘bum’ Joey Gallo after monster home run

A fan attending Monday’s New York Yankees game at Target Field in Minnesota had some harsh words for Joey Gallo after a monster home run.

Gallo’s Twins were leading the Yankees 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning and Gallo was leading off the inning against Greg Weissert. The Twins first baseman absolutely clobbered a ball into the second deck in right-center field.

That was Gallo’s sixth home run and 12th RBI of the season, and it put Minnesota up 4-0.

Gallo’s batting average is only .243, but thanks to his power, he has 1.120 OPS this season. Compare that to the .159 he hit during his 140 career games with New York, and it’s easy to understand why Yankees fans are frustrated with him.

One fan made that clear.

A fan could be heard yelling at Gallo, “Hey Gallo, why couldn’t you do that in New York you bum?”

That is harsh.

Gallo is a career .200 hitter but has slugged nearly 200 home runs, so he has largely been hit-or-miss during his career. But he was particularly brutal during his stretch with the Yankees after being traded there in 2021. It’s safe to say that he’s happy to be out of New York and the Twins are happy to have him and his power this season. The restrictions on the shift aren’t hurting him at all either.