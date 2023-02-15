Yankees get bad injury news about key pitcher

The New York Yankees have already suffered a significant injury blow that could seriously impact them for the 2023 season.

Manager Aaron Boone revealed Wednesday that pitcher Frankie Montas, a significant part of the team’s rotation, will need shoulder surgery. Montas would not return until late in the season if at all, according to Boone.

Right-hander Frankie Montas, the biggest acquisition for the New York Yankees at the trade deadline last year who was expected to be a big part of their rotation this year, will undergo shoulder surgery on Tuesday that could cause him to miss the season, manager Aaron Boone said. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 15, 2023

This is a big blow to the Yankees, who have had rotation depth issues in recent seasons that they hoped had been addressed for 2023. They acquired him at the trade deadline last season and though he struggled, posting a 6.35 ERA in eight starts for the team, his track record was good enough that one figured he would probably straighten things out in his first full season with the team.

The Yankees did land one of the top pitchers on the market in free agency over the winter. They will be leaning on him, as well as Gerrit Cole, with Montas sidelined.