 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 15, 2023

Yankees get bad injury news about key pitcher

February 15, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read

Aaron Boone at a press conference

The New York Yankees have already suffered a significant injury blow that could seriously impact them for the 2023 season.

Manager Aaron Boone revealed Wednesday that pitcher Frankie Montas, a significant part of the team’s rotation, will need shoulder surgery. Montas would not return until late in the season if at all, according to Boone.

This is a big blow to the Yankees, who have had rotation depth issues in recent seasons that they hoped had been addressed for 2023. They acquired him at the trade deadline last season and though he struggled, posting a 6.35 ERA in eight starts for the team, his track record was good enough that one figured he would probably straighten things out in his first full season with the team.

The Yankees did land one of the top pitchers on the market in free agency over the winter. They will be leaning on him, as well as Gerrit Cole, with Montas sidelined.

Article Tags

Frankie MontasNew York Yankees
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus