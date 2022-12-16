 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, December 15, 2022

Yankees land their No. 1 pitching target in free agency

December 15, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Carlos Rodon throwing a pitch

Jul 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (16) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are putting together a nice offseason.

Not only did the team retain Aaron Judge on a 9-year, $360 million contract, but they also just landed their top pitching target.

The Yankees have agreed to a six-year, $162 million deal with pitcher Carlos Rodon. The contract includes a no-trade clause.

That is some big money for the former No. 3 draft pick, but it’s worth it if he can repeat his success of the last two seasons.

Rodon went 42-38 with a 3.79 ERA in seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox to start his career. He dealt with injuries, and it wasn’t until 2021 that he finally put together a full, excellent season. The 30-year-old went 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA and had a ridiculous 185 strikeouts in 132.2 innings in 2021. He followed that up with a strong encore in 2022.

Rodon went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA in 178.0 innings for the San Francisco Giants. He posted 237 strikeouts last season and made the All-Star team for the second year in a row.

Rodon has had shoulder problems and also underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019. If he is indeed past his injury prolems, then he will help the Yankees tremendously. If not, then the Yankees will have another big contract haunting them.

For now, he gives the Yankees another great southpaw option along with Nestor Cortes Jr. behind Gerrit Cole.

Article Tags

Carlos RodonNew York Yankees
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus