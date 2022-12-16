Yankees land their No. 1 pitching target in free agency

The New York Yankees are putting together a nice offseason.

Not only did the team retain Aaron Judge on a 9-year, $360 million contract, but they also just landed their top pitching target.

The Yankees have agreed to a six-year, $162 million deal with pitcher Carlos Rodon. The contract includes a no-trade clause.

That is some big money for the former No. 3 draft pick, but it’s worth it if he can repeat his success of the last two seasons.

Rodon went 42-38 with a 3.79 ERA in seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox to start his career. He dealt with injuries, and it wasn’t until 2021 that he finally put together a full, excellent season. The 30-year-old went 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA and had a ridiculous 185 strikeouts in 132.2 innings in 2021. He followed that up with a strong encore in 2022.

Rodon went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA in 178.0 innings for the San Francisco Giants. He posted 237 strikeouts last season and made the All-Star team for the second year in a row.

Rodon has had shoulder problems and also underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019. If he is indeed past his injury prolems, then he will help the Yankees tremendously. If not, then the Yankees will have another big contract haunting them.

For now, he gives the Yankees another great southpaw option along with Nestor Cortes Jr. behind Gerrit Cole.