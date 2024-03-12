Yankees manager explains why there is no word yet on Gerrit Cole

New York Yankees fans are panicked over the status of Gerrit Cole and are awaiting comments from the team regarding the ace pitcher’s status. On Tuesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained why there is no word yet on the pitcher.

The Yankees on Monday sent Cole for an MRI on his elbow in response to the pitcher saying he was not recovering well from his outings this spring. Aaron Judge had also undergone an MRI, and the team said Tuesday that Judge’s MRI came back clean. Naturally, fans are wondering why no announcement was made about Cole.

Boone told reporters there is no word yet on Cole because they are waiting for multiple people to offer opinions.

“It’s still probably going to be a couple of days until everybody weighs in on it,” Boone said regarding Cole’s status.

Nothing definitive to announce on Gerrit Cole, Aaron Boone said. More testing today and “it’s still probably going to be a couple of days until everybody weighs in on it.” — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 12, 2024

Boone also acknowledged that Cole is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day.

Given the timeline, it “would be difficult” to envision Gerrit Cole starting on Opening Day, Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 12, 2024

Not only does the team have some concerns about Cole, but Carlos Rodon, who was injured last season, has not looked good this spring either. Marcus Stroman could be in line to start on Opening Day for the Yankees. The team might also have to start seriously looking at some of Scott Boras’ other pitching clients who are available, like Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery.

Cole is coming off an oustanding season for the Yankees that resulted in his first career Cy Young Award. The 33-year-old went 15-4 and led the league with a 2.63 ERA and 209 innings pitched. He has made five straight All-Star teams (there was no All-Star Game in 2020).