Yankees-Guardians Game 5 rained out, moved to Tuesday

There will be no game at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Monday night.

Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians has been rained out. TBS’ Lauren Shehadi said the weather forecast changed and officials no longer felt there was a window available for them to play the game.

Game 5 is now scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET Tuesday on TBS, with coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Due to inclement weather, tonight's ALDS Game 5 between the Guardians and Yankees has been postponed. The game is rescheduled for 4:07 pm ET on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/x6dseeBZfH — MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2022

The pitching matchup for Monday was scheduled to be Jameson Taillon against Aaron Civale. Now that there is an extra day between games, the Yankees could think about pushing up Nestor Cortes to make the start. Cleveland could consider doing the same with Shane Bieber.

The winner of the game moves on to face the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS.