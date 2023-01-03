Yankees hire former Executive of the Year

The New York Yankees are bringing in an executive with plenty of credentials.

The Yankees announced Tuesday that they have hired former San Francisco Giants exec Brian Sabean to be an executive advisor. Sabean will be advising Yankees senior vice president and general manager Brian Cashman.

The 66-year-old Sabean has had a decorated front office career. He served as GM of the Giants from 1997 to 2014 and was named Executive of the Year in 2003. San Francisco also made four World Series appearances (winning three of them) during Sabean’s tenure with the rosters that he assembled.

After a couple of role changes, Sabean stepped down from his post as head of baseball operations for the Giants in 2018 but remained around the team in a scouting capacity. Now (after almost joining a rival club) Sabean will help the Yankees try to get back to the World Series for the first time in nearly a decade-and-a-half.