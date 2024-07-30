Jazz Chisholm makes epic revelation during his 2-homer game

There may be a good reason that Jazz Chisholm Jr. batted like Aaron Judge in his second career game with the New York Yankees.

Chisholm hit two home runs in the Yankees’ 14-4 drubbing of the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa.

The 26-year-old’s first homer was a solo shot that gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead in the top of the 2nd. The second came with the game all but decided in the 9th inning.

Chisholm hit a two-run blast to right center field for his 15th homer of the year.

The eephus pitch did not fool Jazz Chisholm Jr. 😂 pic.twitter.com/KoAHYXRdkk — MLB (@MLB) July 30, 2024

Chisholm was able to match Judge as the two All-Stars each recorded two home runs.

Moments after his second big fly, Chisholm showed the broadcast camera that he had actually used Aaron Judge’s bat. You can see Judge’s name embossed

Jazz used Judge's bat for his second homer of the game 😳 pic.twitter.com/NxWwaqzscM — MLB (@MLB) July 30, 2024

Is Aaron Judge’s entire career a “Like Mike” situation where his baseball prowess comes from the bats that he uses? Perhaps the Yankees have provided Judge with an endless supply of Babe Ruth game-used baseball bats.

Given that Chisholm used Judge’s bat at least once and immediately hit a home run, the evidence speaks for itself.

The Yankees’ converted third baseman went 2-for-4 with a walk in the contest. Chisholm, Judge, and Juan Soto each had three RBIs.