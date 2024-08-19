Yankees star shares the most wholesome encounter with young superfan

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. wasn’t in the lineup for Sunday’s Little League Classic. But he may have made the most meaningful play of the day.

Chisholm has been out for the Yankees’ last few games due to an elbow injury. The issue at least gave him more freedom to interact with the young athletes at the event.

The 26-year-old made a guest appearance in the ESPN broadcast booth and detailed his favorite encounter with one of his biggest fans.

Chisholm said that the kid waited at the very back of the line during a meet-and-greet before telling the Yankees star how much of a fan he was. The two got to know one another before Chisholm decided to take the kid under his wing.

“I was like, ‘You know what, kid? I’m going to be your big brother from here on out,” Chisholm shared on the ESPN broadcast. “I’m going to make sure you have everything you need. Sliding mitts, leg guards, gloves, bats. Don’t worry about it. I’ve got you. Just give me a call.’ And I gave him my number.”

Chisholm’s interaction with the young Yankees fan basically matched every kid’s wildest fantasy about meeting their childhood idol. Sharing a moment and getting a picture with your favorite player is cool on its own. But getting a direct line to your idol is something most fans could only dream about.

The Little League Classic was an absolute blast for every Little Leaguer in attendance. But nobody was topping that kid’s story of becoming Chisholm’s new little brother.