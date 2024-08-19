Nobody was more fired up than the fans at Little League Classic

The MLB’s annual Little League Classic held Sunday featured some of the game’s brightest stars. But it was the young fans who arguably took center stage.

The New York Yankees took on the Detroit Tigers for the seventh iteration of the MLB event at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa.

To say that the Little Leaguers in attendance were hyped to see some of their favorite players would be a massive understatement.

And you think YOU are excited when you meet your idols⁉️ #LittleLeagueClassic pic.twitter.com/8FoOegO2PL — Play Ball (@PlayBall) August 18, 2024

The yelling and shrieking would probably be annoying to some. But for the kids, the whole ordeal likely felt like a once-in-a-lifetime experience that fully warranted the commotion.

Even just seeing Juan Soto’s famous “Soto Shuffle” in person had a few Little Leaguers looking like they had just witnessed a home run.

Little Leaguers watching the Soto-Shuffle. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sZFKLRktHN — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 19, 2024

Yankees All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr., who is currently on the IL, also made sure to get up close and personal with some of the youngsters.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is leading a Yankees Roll Call from the seats. Anthony Volpe caught on pic.twitter.com/cCP9txMuKK — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) August 19, 2024

The baseball that was actually played on Sunday wasn’t too shabby either.

The Yankees carried a 1-0 lead to the bottom of the 9th inning. With two outs and a man on second, Tigers infielder Jace Jung hit a game-tying RBI single to left field.

Jace Jung COMES THROUGH with two outs in the ninth! pic.twitter.com/kvSMgcznT8 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 19, 2024

Detroit came away with a 3-2 win in extras.