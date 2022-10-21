Yankees pitcher explains why Astros got ‘lucky’ in Game 2 win

The Houston Astros defeated the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS on Thursday night. They did so with outstanding pitching and yet another postseason home run from Alex Bregman, but Luis Severino says there was one other big factor in the game — luck.

Severino surrendered a three-run homer to Bregman in the third inning. That was all the offense the Astros needed en route to a 3-2 victory. The Yankees pitcher was asked after the game if he is frustrated that Houston has gotten the best of him so many times. He said he felt he made a “great pitch” to Bregman and noted that the exit velocity of the home run was 91 mph.

"Bregman hit it at 91 mph. That's the only thing I'm gonna say. And Judge hit it at 106 mph and it didn't go out. I don't know, they got lucky" Yankees can’t seem to figure out why they can’t beat the Astros pic.twitter.com/Vhb8i7Eqbo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 21, 2022

Bregman’s homer was a towering fly ball to left field. He turned on an inside fastball from Severino and sent it an estimated 360 feet.

Alex Bregman gets the Astros on the board with a 3-run homer to the Crawford boxes! pic.twitter.com/h77pKBV8Qs — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 21, 2022

What Severino referred to as bad luck was Aaron Judge’s fly out to right field in the eighth inning. Judge came just a few inches away from giving the Yankees a 4-3 lead, but Kyle Tucker leaped and made an outstanding catch. Judge hit the ball 106 mph and an estimated 345 feet.

According to Statcast, this Aaron Judge flyout would have been a HR in one MLB ballpark. Guess where. pic.twitter.com/dCdsFnRyv7 — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 21, 2022

Severino may be used to seeing hits like that leave the ballpark, but those are only home runs in Yankee Stadium. His argument that Bregman got “lucky” doesn’t hold much weight.

The Astros now have a 2-0 lead in the ALCS. They probably are not concerned with the role luck has played in that. Severino is not making many friends with his remarks this offseason.