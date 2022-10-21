 Skip to main content
Yankees pitcher explains why Astros got ‘lucky’ in Game 2 win

October 21, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Luis Severino in a Yankees hat

Jul 13, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) walks off the field after the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros defeated the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS on Thursday night. They did so with outstanding pitching and yet another postseason home run from Alex Bregman, but Luis Severino says there was one other big factor in the game — luck.

Severino surrendered a three-run homer to Bregman in the third inning. That was all the offense the Astros needed en route to a 3-2 victory. The Yankees pitcher was asked after the game if he is frustrated that Houston has gotten the best of him so many times. He said he felt he made a “great pitch” to Bregman and noted that the exit velocity of the home run was 91 mph.

Bregman’s homer was a towering fly ball to left field. He turned on an inside fastball from Severino and sent it an estimated 360 feet.

What Severino referred to as bad luck was Aaron Judge’s fly out to right field in the eighth inning. Judge came just a few inches away from giving the Yankees a 4-3 lead, but Kyle Tucker leaped and made an outstanding catch. Judge hit the ball 106 mph and an estimated 345 feet.

Severino may be used to seeing hits like that leave the ballpark, but those are only home runs in Yankee Stadium. His argument that Bregman got “lucky” doesn’t hold much weight.

The Astros now have a 2-0 lead in the ALCS. They probably are not concerned with the role luck has played in that. Severino is not making many friends with his remarks this offseason.

