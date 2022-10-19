Yankees pitcher takes brutal shot at AL East rival before ALCS

The New York Yankees are one of the last two American League teams standing in the MLB playoffs, but that is not stopping one player from taking a pretty hilarious shot at a division rival.

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino was asked about the hostile reception the team is likely to receive in Houston for the ALCS against the Astros. Severino did not want to make too much of it, as the Yankees tend to be booed and jeered wherever they go on the road — with one exception.

Luis Severino on Yankees playing in a hostile Houston environment: “I mean, everywhere we go we’re not liked. … The only place we go where we’re liked is Tampa because they don’t have a lot of fans.” — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) October 19, 2022

“The only place we go where we’re liked is Tampa because they don’t have a lot of fans,” Severino admitted.

Severino probably isn’t even trying to taunt here. It’s just true, and there is no way around it. The Rays are notorious for their low attendances at Tropicana Field, and even their sellouts come with an asterisk.

As for the Yankees, they overcame a very hostile Cleveland crowd in Game 4 of the ALDS while facing elimination. They probably won’t be fazed in Houston, either.