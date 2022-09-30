Yankees set to get key player back for playoffs

The New York Yankees appear to be getting healthy at the right time with the postseason looming.

On Friday, manager Aaron Boone revealed that Matt Carpenter is ramping up for a return to action. Carpenter could play in the team’s final regular season series against Texas, but seems all but certain to return for the ALDS no matter what.

Matt Carpenter is “doing really well” and “in play” to return for the final regular season series in Texas, per Aaron Boone. Another option would be for him to use that series to get live at-bats in Somerset (at an alternate site the Yankees are setting up) in prep for the ALDS. — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) September 30, 2022

Few would have expected Carpenter’s availability to be key for the Yankees, but that is precisely what has happened. After two lost seasons, the 36-year-old re-emerged as a key piece for the team this season, hitting .305 with 15 home runs in just 47 games. That output, along with his unique facial hair, made him a bit of an overnight fan favorite.

Carpenter has not played since Aug. 8, when he fouled a ball off his foot and broke a bone. The offense initially suffered in his absence, but has picked back up lately. Still, his return can only help make one of the World Series favorites an even tougher out in the postseason.