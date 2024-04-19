Could Yankees-Mets All-Star swap be looming?

The New York Yankees and New York Mets rarely collaborate on making any trades. But there’s a real possibility that the two teams end up indirectly swapping stars in the offseason.

It’s an open secret that the Mets are planning to pursue Yankees slugger Juan Soto in free agency. Soto is a one-year rental for the Yankees and will hit the open market this offseason.

There’s a nightmare scenario for Yankees fans wherein Mets owner Steve Cohen whips out his mighty checkbook to offer Soto a record-breaking deal.

If the Yankees do lose Soto, their front office “would seriously consider” making a move for Mets All-Star Pete Alonso, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Heyman added that because of tax reasons, the Mets would not be inclined to sign both Soto and Alonso.

The Mets and Yankees have rarely traded with one another over the years. The two franchises have only come together for a trade just 16 times since the Mets were formed in 1962.

The two teams’ last player swap happened in 2022 when the Yankees acquired pitcher Miguel Castro from their crosstown rivals for Joely Rodríguez.

The Yankees did make a low-key signing of a former Mets player this offseason. The Mets retaliating by stealing Soto away in free agency would be in a separate stratosphere of Subway Series player poaching.