Yankees pick up former Mets pitcher

The New York Yankees have reportedly added a pitcher who used to play a subway ride away.

The Yankees on Tuesday signed former New York Mets relief pitcher Phil Bickford to a minor league contract, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The deal is said to be worth $1.1 million in the majors.

Phil Bickford to Yankees. Minors deal. $1.1M in majors. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 3, 2024

Bickford has officially been assigned to the Yankees’ triple-A affiliate.

The 28-year-old righty was a first-round selection for the San Francisco Giants during the 2015 MLB Draft.

Bickford made his major league debut in 2020. He had his most productive campaign in 2021 as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen. That season, Bickford had an ERA of 2.50 and a WHIP of 1.033 across 56 games played for the Dodgers.

Bickford’s effectiveness waned over his last two seasons as a member of the Dodgers and later the Mets. His ERA ballooned to 4.84 across 121 games (128.1 innings pitched) combined in 2022 and 2023.

Bickford isn’t the only recent acquisition for the Yankees. The Bronx Bombers recently traded for an NFL Pro Bowl quarterback’s cousin.