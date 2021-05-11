Yankees’ Phil Nevin tests positive for COVID-19 despite full vaccination

The New York Yankees experienced an oddity that has caused some adjustments to their coaching staff.

Third base coach Phil Nevin tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Tuesday. The positive test occurred despite Nevin being fully vaccinated.

Nevin, 50, received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in spring training. The Yankees as a team reached MLB’s 85 percent vaccination threshold a few weeks ago, which allows more freedom in their virus-mitigating behavior.

Nevin will be replaced as third base coach by bench coach Carlos Mendoza.

In addition to Nevin, first base coach Reggie Willits will not coach on Tuesday. Mario Garza will serve as the first base coach for the team’s game against Tampa Bay.

Nevin was an All-Star for the Padres in 2001 as a player. He has been a coach with the Yankees since 2018.