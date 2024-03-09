Yankees pitcher goes viral for unusual denim cleats

One New York Yankees pitcher looked as if he could star in a Gap ad instead of a baseball game on Saturday.

Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes went viral over the weekend for his … unique cleats. Drawing the start for a spring contest against the Minnesota Twins, Cortes was sporting some very unusual blue denim cleats (with the Nike swoosh apparently cut into the middle).

Check out the image shared by the Yankees’ official page.

Nestor Cortes is rocking jean cleats 👀 📸: @Yankees pic.twitter.com/jHgtIOlOyn — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 9, 2024

Unmoved by Cortes’ fashion statement though, the Twins proceeded to shell him in the game. Cortes lasted 3.1 innings and gave up six earned runs on nine hits as the Yankees lost 7-2.

It is clear that the “jeats” weren’t exactly good luck for the former All-Star Cortes. But that won’t stop him from expressing himself as unorthodox cleats are somewhat of Cortes’ thing.