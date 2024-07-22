Yankees could reunite with former starting pitcher at trade deadline?

The New York Yankees may still have a key under the mat for one of their former pitchers.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on Monday that the Yankees have recently had conversations with the Chicago Cubs about starter Jameson Taillon. Nightengale does add though that the Cubs are uncertain if they want to buy or sell at the trade deadline. The rival Boston Red Sox are reportedly in the mix for Taillon as well though.

The righty Taillon, 32, already pitched for the Yankees for two seasons from 2021-22. He led the team with 14 wins in the 2022 campaign and posted a 4.02 ERA with 291 strikeouts combined over his two seasons in New York.

After struggling last season with the Cubs, whom he signed with as a free agent in Dec. 2022, Taillon has found another wind this season. Over 16 total starts for the Cubs in 2024, Taillon is 7-4 with a 3.10 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP, and 75 strikeouts.

Under contract through 2026, Taillon can still be a strong asset for the Cubs, who are 48-53 this season but within 3.5 games of a Wild Card spot. It turns out though that the Yankees would also like to have him back (though Taillon did have have some frustrations during his time in pinstripes).