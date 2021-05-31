Jameson Taillon shades Yankees for lack of run support

New York Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon is clearly frustrated with the lack of run support he’s getting from his offense.

The Yankees lost 3-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, marking the sixth time in the last seven games the team’s offense has failed to score more than two runs. That’s been a problem all year for New York, as they came into Monday’s game 12th in the AL in runs scored.

Unable to hide his frustration, Taillon admitted after the game that it would be nice to be able to pitch with a lead instead of trying to hold off the opposing offense to allow the Yankees to come from behind.

Jameson Taillon: "It'd be nice to pitch with a lead, but that's how it's going right now. It's my job to go out there and put up zeroes." #YankeesZoomRoom pic.twitter.com/ptxfiPa6qc — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) May 31, 2021

Taillon has received three runs of support or fewer in six of his ten starts. That said, he’s only gone beyond five innings once this season as he works his way back from arm surgery, so he hasn’t been going deep into games at all. He hasn’t been all that great either, posting a 5.10 ERA so far.

Taillon likely didn’t mean anything by the comment, but it might not go over well among the hitters. It’s not as if they’re not trying to score runs when Taillon is on the mound, and he’s not the only Yankee pitcher who has dealt with the issue. Taillon has had issues with his previous organization as well, so this may just be how he vents.