 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 8, 2024

Yankees rookie makes promise if team wins World Series

July 8, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Ben Rice stands on the field

Jun 19, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice (93) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees rookie Ben Rice has made a promise if his team wins the World Series.

Rice ingratiated himself with Yankees fans when he clubbed three home runs in his team’s 14-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. Yankees fan Derek Levandowski, who hosts a postgame recap show about the Yankees on social media, vowed he would shave his head if Rice hit his third home run that game.

Rice came through, and Levandowski kept his word and shaved his head.

That brings us to Monday, when Rice was a guest on “Foul Territory.” The rookie was asked if he would shave his head like Levandowski if the Yankees win the World Series.

“Sure, sure,” Rice said in response.

The first baseman is a big fan of what Levandowski did.

“I love it. This is the kind of stuff I like to see,” Rice said of Levandowski.

If the 55-37 Yankees win their first World Series since 2009, expect to see plenty of buzz cuts around the Bronx.

Article Tags

Ben RiceNew York Yankees
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus