Yankees rookie makes promise if team wins World Series

New York Yankees rookie Ben Rice has made a promise if his team wins the World Series.

Rice ingratiated himself with Yankees fans when he clubbed three home runs in his team’s 14-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. Yankees fan Derek Levandowski, who hosts a postgame recap show about the Yankees on social media, vowed he would shave his head if Rice hit his third home run that game.

If Ben Rice hits a 3rd home run, I'll shave my head live on the postgame show. — Derek Levandowski (@NYYRecapsDerek) July 6, 2024

Rice came through, and Levandowski kept his word and shaved his head.

That brings us to Monday, when Rice was a guest on “Foul Territory.” The rookie was asked if he would shave his head like Levandowski if the Yankees win the World Series.

“Sure, sure,” Rice said in response.

The first baseman is a big fan of what Levandowski did.

“I love it. This is the kind of stuff I like to see,” Rice said of Levandowski.

.@Yankees 1B Ben Rice vows to shave his head in solidarity with the fans if the Yankees win the World Series 🪒 @NYYRecapsDerek pic.twitter.com/jFsKsff3Br — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 8, 2024

If the 55-37 Yankees win their first World Series since 2009, expect to see plenty of buzz cuts around the Bronx.