Report: Yankees shopping former All-Star outfielder

The New York Yankees are shaping up to be one of the most active teams ahead of the MLB trade deadline. That may include moving some players out as well as bringing them in.

One Yankee who could be on the move is outfielder Joey Gallo, who has struggled in 2022. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees have been actively shopping Gallo ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline. The San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are both interested, according to Heyman, but are currently prioritizing trade talks for Washington’s Juan Soto instead.

Yankees are shopping Gallo but so far having trouble finding anyone willing to offer the type of prospect they seek. Padres and Rangers like him but both are wrapped up in Juan Soto talks at moment. https://t.co/Fqa6cHnu5k — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 28, 2022

The Yankees acquired Gallo ahead of last year’s trade deadline, and his left-handed power bat was supposed to be a good fit for Yankee Stadium. It simply has not worked out that way, as the former All-Star simply has not adapted to New York. The 28-year-old is hitting just .161 on the season with 12 home runs.

A Gallo trade may have grown even more likely on Wednesday, as the Yankees acquired another outfielder who will probably take a lot of Gallo’s playing time. Gallo’s value is diminished, though, so the organization may not get quite what they want for him in a deal.