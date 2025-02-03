Yankees sign former AL wins leader in free agency

The New York Yankees’ post-Juan Soto adding spree is not over just yet.

Jack Curry of YES Network reported Monday that the Yankees have signed veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco to a minor-league deal. Joel Sherman of the New York Post adds that the deal comes with a major league base of $1.5 million with a chance to make $2.5 million in performance bonuses.

As a member of the then-Cleveland Indians in 2017, Carrasco led the American League with 18 wins and also finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting. After a subsequent battle with leukemia, Carrasco won AL Comeback Player of the Year in 2019.

Carrasco pitched for the New York Mets from 2021-23, but it was a massively uninspiring tenure where he posted an overall ERA of 5.21 and finished with a negative WAR in two of his three seasons. He then returned to Cleveland last season but remained very lousy with a 3-10 record, a 5.64 ERA, and a 1.40 WHIP over 21 starts. Carrasco will turn 38 years old next month, and he is pretty clearly over the hill at this point. But there is still apparently enough there for the Yankees, who have another right-handed starter whom they are trying to get rid of, to give him a spin on a minor-league deal (with a presumed invite to Major League spring training too).