Yankees have notable concern about potential trade target

The New York Yankees need a boost on offense, particularly in the middle infield. On paper, that should make Miami Marlins standout Jazz Chisholm a tempting trade target, but the reality may be more complicated.

The Yankees have at least considered Chisholm, but the organization has concerns over how his personality would fit within their clubhouse, according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN. Chisholm is widely expected to be dealt by the Marlins ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.

The Yankees have been linked to Chisholm before, but their reservations are probably shared by other teams. The 26-year-old is not necessarily well-liked around the game, and has at times clashed with teammates in Miami. He has also spent the previous two seasons playing in the outfield, though the Marlins have moved to demonstrate that he can still play infield as he did when he initially debuted in 2020.

Presumably, there is a sense of urgency here, as the Yankees have gotten virtually nothing on offense from second baseman Gleyber Torres and third baseman DJ LeMahieu. Chisholm would make a lot of sense, but if the team thinks the fit is a bad one, it might wind up hurting more than it would help.

Chisholm is seen as almost certain to be dealt. So far this season, he is hitting .251 with 13 home runs and 21 stolen bases.