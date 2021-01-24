Yankees reportedly have trade interest in Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon could be the next Pittsburgh Pirates player to be traded, and the New York Yankees reportedly have interest in him.

The Pirates have already traded Josh Bell and Joe Musgrove this offseason. Taillon is coming off Tommy John surgery and could be the next player to go.

MLB reporter Jon Heyman said on Saturday that the Yankees are among the teams talking with the Pirates about Taillon.

Taillon, 29, is 29-24 with a 3.64 ERA in his career. He’s pitched in MLB for the Pirates since 2016. 2018 was the first season he pitched a complete year — he made 32 starts and tossed 191 innings.

The Yankees have Gerrit Cole as their ace. Luis Severino is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, while James Paxton is a free agent. There are rumors that Masahiro Tanaka could go back to Japan.

Jordan Montgomery, Domingo German and Deivi Garcia are other pitchers who could fill out their rotation. Their interest in a talented pitcher like Taillon, who is only making $2.25 million next season, makes plenty of sense.