Yankees take jab at Cubs’ Twitter after blowout win

The New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 8-0 on Saturday, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun at the Cubs’ expense.

In the bottom of the first inning, Cubs center fielder Christopher Morel made a leaping catch against the wall to rob Giancarlo Stanton of a possible home run. Aaron Judge hit a solo home run to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead a few batters prior, and the Cubs’ Twitter account appeared to troll Yankees fans who thought that Stanton hit a homer.

“Yankees fans think everything is a home run,” the team wrote, while sharing a video of Morel’s catch.

Yankees fans think everything is a home run. pic.twitter.com/TOZMsQBx3i — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 11, 2022

It turned out that there were plenty of more homers to come.

The Yankees shelled Cubs starter Matt Swarmer, hitting six solo home runs in five innings. It was the first time a pitcher had given up six solo homers in one game since 1932.

And the Yankees made sure that the Cubs’ earlier tweet wasn’t forgotten about.

“do you blame them?” the team replied on Twitter.

do you blame them? — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 12, 2022

The Yankees’ home run barrage came in the fourth and fifth innings.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a 119.8 mph bullet, the hardest-hit ball so far in 2022, into the left field seats in the fourth for his 13th homer on the season.

Just a 119.8 mph line drive off the 2nd deck 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3TRzMtx8gW — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 12, 2022

Gleyber Torres followed with his 12th of the year the very next at-bat.

Gleyb makes it back-to-back 💪🤩 pic.twitter.com/OvrA3Y5hbI — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 12, 2022

In the fifth inning, Judge hit his second homer of the game and 24th on the season. Jose Trevino (5) and Anthony Rizzo (15) also homered.

Swarmer was removed from the game after giving up six earned runs on seven hits in five innings of work.

The Yankees (43-16) are now 8.5 games ahead of the second-place Toronto Blue Jays in the division. They’re on pace for 118 wins.