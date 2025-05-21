Yasiel Puig shares big news about his playing career

Former MLB slugger Yasiel Puig announced this week that his second stint in the KBO League has come to an end.

In a social media post on Monday, Puig said he has decided to leave the Kiwoom Heroes to return home to Los Angeles because of a shoulder injury. He said he expects to make a full recovery and teased that the next step in his career will be “the biggest so far.”

“After a few weeks of trying to fully recover from my shoulder injury, I have decided to go back home to Los Angeles to obtain the necessary treatment that my body requires. I am told I can expect a full recovery if I take this route,” Puig wrote on X. “I want to thank my Heroes team for fully supporting me in this transition as I keep aiming to achieve my goal in my baseball career. Although I will not be returning to Kiwoom this year, my heart is with my Kiwoom teammates and fans, I have grown to love and admire you all so much. Thank you for the opportunity. … The next step is the biggest so far. I can’t wait to share it with all of you.”

Puig batted .213 with a .285 on-base percentage in 40 games with the Heroes this season.

Puig last played in Major League Baseball for the Cleveland Indians in 2019. He has played for several different international teams since. He was previously with the Heroes in 2022 and also played in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

The 34-year-old Puig proved he still has plenty of pop when he batted .314 with 18 home runs and 43 RBI in the Mexican League last year.

Puig was suspended in 2019 for his role in a brawl when he was with the Cincinnati Reds. He also faced sexual assault allegations and reached a settlement with his accuser in 2021. He was then connected to an illegal sports gambling ring and pleaded guilty to a charge associated with that in 2022.

Prior to the 2025 season, Puig sent a message to MLB teams letting them know he still wants another shot.