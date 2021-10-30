Yasiel Puig settles lawsuit with sexual battery accuser

Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig, who currently plays in the Mexican League, has settled his sexual battery case, TMZ Sports reports.

Puig’s attorneys informed TMZ Sports that the right fielder paid the accuser part of the settlement, adding “the plaintiff will retain approximately $100,000 or less after covering her attorneys fees and costs.” The plaintiff’s attorney, Vince Finaldi, says Puig paid $250,000 as part of the settlement.

Whatever the undisclosed settlement amount may be, Puig still maintains that the incident was consensual.

“Yasiel specifically denied any admission or implication of fault or wrongdoing,” attorneys from Lesowitz Gebelin LLP said.

Puig was accused of pushing the woman — identified only as Jane Roe in court documents — into the bathroom during a 2018 Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center before being “sexually inappropriate” with her.

The woman claimed she did not know Puig prior to the incident, while Puig suggested they continued to text after the fact.

“The fact is that I had consensual sex with a woman I met at a Lakers game after she propositioned me,” Puig said in a statement at the time. “Afterward, we talked about going out together, but she said she did not want her fiancé to find out. We messaged each other afterward and planned to get together again, but we never did. She’s now suing me based on completely made-up allegations.”

After battling it out in court for a year, the accusers attorney says the matter “has been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties.”