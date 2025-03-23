Yasiel Puig has message for MLB teams

It has been nearly six years since Yasiel Puig appeared in a Major League Baseball game, but the slugger is still hoping for another shot with a team.

Puig, who last played for the Cleveland Indians in 2019, has had stints with several international teams in the last five-plus years. He was most recently with the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO League, which was his second stint with the South Korean team. Puig has also played in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

On Sunday, Puig sent a message to MLB teams via reporter Hector Gomez.

Sep 19, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians right fielder Yasiel Puig (66) smiles in the dugout during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

“I hope one day @MLB can open up opportunities for me like they’ve opened up for others who have been suspended. Many will say things about me that aren’t true, but I ask that you look at this: I’ve never been suspended for off-field reasons. I ask that justice be served one day. I will never give up,” Puig told Gomez.

Puig was suspended in 2019 for his role in a brawl when he was with the Cincinnati Reds. He also faced sexual assault allegations and reached a settlement with his accuser in 2021. He then also connected to an illegal sports gambling ring and pleaded guilty to a charge associated with that in 2022.

Puig proved he still has plenty of pop when he batted .314 with 18 home runs and 43 RBI in the Mexican League last year. He also hit a respectable .297 in 49 games with the Indians after the Reds traded him to Cleveland in 2019.

Though he has never been suspended for his off-field issues, they are almost certainly a factor in why has Puig been on the radar of MLB teams for several years. That seems unlikely to change for the 34-year-old.