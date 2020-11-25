Report: Yasiel Puig receiving interest from three teams

Yasiel Puig announced on Monday that he had signed with a new agent, and he is already receiving interest from some teams.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Puig is receiving interest from the Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox. Other teams could also be in the mix for the free agent outfielder.

Puig did not play last season. He was picky over the offseason about what team to sign with, and he actually had a deal with the Atlanta Braves. The deal fell through after Puig tested positive for COVID-19, and he didn’t end up signing anywhere.

Puig, who turns 30 in December, batted .267 with 24 home runs and 19 stolen bases in 2019. Last season he wanted to play with a contender. Among those teams, the Astros certainly fit the bill, if that is still a priority for him.