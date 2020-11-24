 Skip to main content
Yasiel Puig signs with Trevor Bauer’s agent

November 23, 2020
by Larry Brown

Yasiel Puig

Yasiel Puig has a new agent as he seeks a job for the 2021 season.

Rachel Luba announced via Twitter Monday that she is now representing Puig. Luba is known for being the agent for Trevor Bauer.

Puig and Bauer were actually part of the same trade in 2019 that sent the outfielder to Cleveland and the pitcher to Cincinnati.

Puig was supposed to sign with the Braves last season, but a positive COVID-19 test scuttled those plans. He did not end up playing last season.

Puig turns 30 in December and batted .267 with 24 home runs and 19 stolen bases in 2019. He comes with somewhat of a warning for Luba, as he was dropped by his agency in 2018. He later signed with Beverly Hills Sports Council.

