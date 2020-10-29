Yasiel Puig sued for alleged sexual battery at 2018 Lakers game

Yasiel Puig is being sued by a woman who has accused the MLB star of committing sexual battery at a Los Angeles Lakers game two years ago.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a woman says Puig sexually assaulted her at a game at Staples Center on Oct. 31, 2018. The woman, who was not named in the documents to protect her identity, says she was “forced into a bathroom and Yasiel Puig grabbed at her trying to take her clothes off, touched her sexual organs during this struggle, and eventually pinned her with 1 arm and used his other to stroke his own penis, exposing himself, and eventually ejaculating.”

The woman is suing for sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and false imprisonment. She says she was “simply heading to use the bathroom” and had no intention of having a sexual encounter with Puig. The court documents did not say whether the woman reported the alleged incident to police.

The lawsuit does not specify an amount the alleged victim is seeking but says it is over $50,000.

Puig was definitely at the game in question, as photos show him sitting courtside when the Lakers hosted the Dallas Mavericks that night.

This is not the first time that Puig, who is currently a free agent and did not play in 2020, has been sued. A lawsuit was also filed against him several years ago by a man in Cuba who claims Puig knowingly made false accusations against him. That lawsuit was eventually settled.