Derek Jeter surprises sports fans with big decision

Derek Jeter resisted joining social media for years, but the Hall of Famer has finally given in.

Jeter, who describes himself in his bio as a “sleep-deprived father to three amazing girls,” joined Twitter on Tuesday morning. His first tweet was a hilarious response to a comment someone made back in 2014 about him not being on Twitter.

Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses. https://t.co/DQwmgjU9jW — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) May 31, 2022

That was the same year Jeter co-founded The Players’ Tribune. The site’s objective is to give athletes a way to communicate directly with fans. Many have pointed out that Jeter could do that on social media as well. The former New York Yankees star has described himself as a private person and previously said he was not interested in Twitter because “I try to stay out of trouble.”

Jeter’s second tweet was also a gem.

It’s my hair but it’s a shag… a Ralph Tresvant shag. https://t.co/M55MMeyBVk — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) May 31, 2022

This should be fun. Jeter will probably have someone running his Twitter page for him, but it seems like he is poised to compete with another sports icon.