 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, May 31, 2022

Derek Jeter surprises sports fans with big decision

May 31, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Derek Jeter smiling

Oct 3, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins chief executive officer Derek Jeter addresses the media at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Jeter resisted joining social media for years, but the Hall of Famer has finally given in.

Jeter, who describes himself in his bio as a “sleep-deprived father to three amazing girls,” joined Twitter on Tuesday morning. His first tweet was a hilarious response to a comment someone made back in 2014 about him not being on Twitter.

That was the same year Jeter co-founded The Players’ Tribune. The site’s objective is to give athletes a way to communicate directly with fans. Many have pointed out that Jeter could do that on social media as well. The former New York Yankees star has described himself as a private person and previously said he was not interested in Twitter because “I try to stay out of trouble.”

Jeter’s second tweet was also a gem.

This should be fun. Jeter will probably have someone running his Twitter page for him, but it seems like he is poised to compete with another sports icon.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus