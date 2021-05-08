 Skip to main content
Saturday, May 8, 2021

YES Network showed hilarious graphic for Max Scherzer’s unique Sunday

May 8, 2021
by Grey Papke

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer had a statline unlike any other less Sunday, as was pointed out by Saturday’s TV broadcast.

Scherzer took the mound for the Nationals in New York against the Yankees on Saturday. That outing comes six days after he pitched a complete game on the same day his wife Erica gave birth to the couple’s third child.

That’s a pretty full day for anyone, and the Yankees’ YES Network broadcast put up a pretty hilarious graphic to drive that home.

Frankly, we firmly believe this new stat should be taken into account when it comes time to cast Cy Young votes.

Scherzer lived up to his billing on Saturday, striking out 14 in 7.1 innings and allowing just two hits. He remains about as good as it gets most days.

