YES Network showed hilarious graphic for Max Scherzer’s unique Sunday

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer had a statline unlike any other less Sunday, as was pointed out by Saturday’s TV broadcast.

Scherzer took the mound for the Nationals in New York against the Yankees on Saturday. That outing comes six days after he pitched a complete game on the same day his wife Erica gave birth to the couple’s third child.

That’s a pretty full day for anyone, and the Yankees’ YES Network broadcast put up a pretty hilarious graphic to drive that home.

Max Scherzer with a pretty rare stat line from Sunday pic.twitter.com/yhL9HyituM — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 8, 2021

Frankly, we firmly believe this new stat should be taken into account when it comes time to cast Cy Young votes.

Scherzer lived up to his billing on Saturday, striking out 14 in 7.1 innings and allowing just two hits. He remains about as good as it gets most days.