Yordan Alvarez extension is historic for a DH

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros agreed to a historic contract extension on Friday.

MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart first reported that Alvarez agreed to a six-year, $115 million deal with the team.

The contract reportedly guarantees Alvarez $26 million a year, and is now the largest contract ever given to a player whose main position is designated hitter. The deal would begin next season.

Entering Friday, Alvarez had played 201 of 278 career games at DH.

Alvarez is one of the game’s best young hitters. The 24-year-old hit .313 with 27 home runs and 78 RBI in 87 games during his rookie season in 2019. Along with being named the AL Rookie of the Year, Alvarez set an MLB record for OPS (1.067) as a rookie.

In 2021, Alvarez hit a career-high 33 home runs and 104 RBI, and carried that production into the playoffs. He had an incredible ALCS against the Boston Red Sox, winning MVP honors after hitting .522 with 12 hits, six RBI and a 1.408 OPS in 23 at-bats.

Entering Friday, Alvarez was hitting .272 with the second-most homers in the American League (14), as well as 31 RBI. His .574 slugging percentage and .941 OPS were the fifth and sixth-highest totals respectively in the American League.