Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan

A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan.

The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.

After Realmuto’s big home run, FOX showed a young Phillies fan who celebrated the moment by yelling at an Astros fan sitting next to him.

Phillies fans right now: pic.twitter.com/iNhAHJpbAw — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2022

That is some serious attitude. Was he saying “that’s right!” to the fan? Maybe something like that.

The child may be young, but he already understands what it means to be a true (obnoxious) Phillies fan. He also came prepared with his Phillies jersey on and “P” on his chest. Well done, dad.