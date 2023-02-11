Yu Darvish contract extension with Padres includes notable clause

The San Diego Padres signed pitcher Yu Darvish to a contract extension on Thursday that will keep him tied to the organization through the 2028 season. Darvish’s camp made sure the Padres would not be able to get around that commitment, either.

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Friday that Darvish’s five-year deal with San Diego includes a full no-trade clause. Essentially, Darvish will be with the Padres until he is 42 unless he grants the team his permission to move him.

Yu Darvish's $108m extension with the Padres contains a full no-trade clause. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 10, 2023

The Padres are not shy about handing out no-trade clauses, as players value them greatly. Xander Bogaerts also got one from San Diego in his megadeal earlier this offseason.

The clauses can, however, be a headache for the organization itself. The Padres’ acquisition of Juan Soto briefly looked in peril when one veteran player balked at waiving his no-trade clause to be included in it. San Diego ultimately found a way to get the deal done anyway, but with Darvish now under contract until he turns 42, it is easy to see how the deal could become an issue for the Padres in the future.