Yu Darvish signs big extension with Padres

Yu Darvish had one of his best seasons in 2022, and the San Diego Padres are confident he can continue to produce at a high level for years to come.

The Padres on Thursday signed Darvish to a new six-year contract worth $108 million, according to multiple reports. Darvish had one season and $18 million remaining on his previous deal, so the new contract equates to a five-year, $90 million extension.

Darvish went 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA in 30 starts last season. What is so noteworthy about the new agreement is that he is 36, and the deal runs through the 2028 season. Darvish will be 42 when the contract is set to expire.

Darvish made four starts in the postseason last year and posted a 2.88 ERA.

The Padres also signed Joe Musgrove to an extension last offseason, so the top of their rotation is under contract for the next several years. Blake Snell has one more season remaining on his current deal.