 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, February 9, 2023

Yu Darvish signs big extension with Padres

February 9, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Yu Darvish in his Padres uniform

Jun 11, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) runs in from the outfield after batting practice before a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Yu Darvish had one of his best seasons in 2022, and the San Diego Padres are confident he can continue to produce at a high level for years to come.

The Padres on Thursday signed Darvish to a new six-year contract worth $108 million, according to multiple reports. Darvish had one season and $18 million remaining on his previous deal, so the new contract equates to a five-year, $90 million extension.

Darvish went 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA in 30 starts last season. What is so noteworthy about the new agreement is that he is 36, and the deal runs through the 2028 season. Darvish will be 42 when the contract is set to expire.

Darvish made four starts in the postseason last year and posted a 2.88 ERA.

The Padres also signed Joe Musgrove to an extension last offseason, so the top of their rotation is under contract for the next several years. Blake Snell has one more season remaining on his current deal.

Article Tags

San Diego PadresYu Darvish
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus