Yu Darvish sends message to Cubs fans after ‘bitter’ season end

Yu Darvish sent a message to Chicago Cubs fans after the season came to an end on Friday.

The Cubs were shutout 2-0 by the Miami Marlins in the second game of their NL Wild Card Series game to end the series. Darvish, who was among the best pitchers in the regular season, took the loss in the playoff game. He pitched 6.2 innings and was charged with both runs after allowing a home run and double in the seventh before being pulled.

Darvish described the season as “tough” and said the end was “bitter.” However, the ace shared some optimism entering the offseason.

This season was a tough one, but with everyone’s support I was able to get through it.

It was a bitter end to the season, but let’s all come back together and go get a World Championship.

Thank you for your support!! — ダルビッシュ有(Yu Darvish) (@faridyu) October 3, 2020

The Cubs have numerous questions on their roster this offseason. Players like Javy Baez, Kris Bryant, and Kyle Schwarber could all be traded as they approach free agency. Darvish is signed long term and seems like he will probably stick around, but the teammates around him may be different.

Either way, Darvish is maintaining a positive outlook for next season. His performance this year should be encouraging for Cubs fans.