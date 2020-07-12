Yu Darvish planning to stay with Cubs after seeing them comply with social distancing rules

Yu Darvish was considering sitting out the 2020 season, but his Chicago Cubs teammates appear to have convinced him not to.

Darvish said Sunday he wanted to see how seriously his teammates were taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and came away impressed enough to tentatively commit to playing.

“I came here making sure everyone is doing the right thing, and then I had it in mind, if they’re not, I was ready to go home,” Darvish said through an interpreter, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

Darvish added that their actions — as well as the fact that everyone else on the team appears committed to playing — made his decision easier.

“It was a tough decision but everyone is doing it (playing),” Darvish said. “Everyone has concerns but everyone decided to play so it makes it easier of me to make a decision to play.”

Darvish’s concerns are valid. While players seem to be abiding by MLB’s directives, some definitely haven’t enjoyed it.

Safety is paramount, though, and Darvish is convinced the Cubs are responding accordingly. It appears to be enough to get him to play, and that’s a big deal. The 33-year-old posted a 3.98 ERA last season, and may end up being the staff ace in 2020.