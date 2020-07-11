Eric Thames weighs in on MLB’s ‘terrible’ summer training

Some MLB players are definitely struggling to adapt to the new rules and expectations that come with a mid-pandemic summer camp. Washington Nationals outfielder Eric Thames is one of them.

Thames said summer camp has been “terrible,” citing the various social distancing rules implemented by the league to reduce the likelihood of the virus being transmitted.

Just asked Eric Thames how eight or so days of summer training have been. He wasted no time before saying: "It's terrible." He cited rules against eating protein bars in the dugout, celebrating w/ teammates, throwing the ball around the horn and keeping it in play after. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) July 11, 2020

Thames is probably not alone in his feelings. Other players have said some of the expectations are simply unrealistic, and the behaviors are so habitual that they’ll be hard to break.

Ultimately, Thames and his fellow players have no choice but to adapt to the new normal. They also have the option of sitting out the season if they simply feel uncomfortable with the environment and the risks it contains.