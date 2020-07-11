pixel 1
Saturday, July 11, 2020

Eric Thames weighs in on MLB’s ‘terrible’ summer training

July 11, 2020
by Grey Papke

Some MLB players are definitely struggling to adapt to the new rules and expectations that come with a mid-pandemic summer camp. Washington Nationals outfielder Eric Thames is one of them.

Thames said summer camp has been “terrible,” citing the various social distancing rules implemented by the league to reduce the likelihood of the virus being transmitted.

Thames is probably not alone in his feelings. Other players have said some of the expectations are simply unrealistic, and the behaviors are so habitual that they’ll be hard to break.

Ultimately, Thames and his fellow players have no choice but to adapt to the new normal. They also have the option of sitting out the season if they simply feel uncomfortable with the environment and the risks it contains.

