Zac Gallen roasts Phillies fan over social media trash talk

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen is headed to the World Series after his team beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Championship Series. That did not stop one Phillies fan from trying to come after him, but that was a mistake on the fan’s part.

A Phillies fan called out Gallen for going 0-2 in the NLCS, but Gallen got the last laugh. He responded by urging the fan to buy tickets to the next Phillies game, with a screenshot full of ads for spring training tickets.

Zac Gallen isn’t holding back today. That’s my pitcher. pic.twitter.com/7YEFGRuwWT — Kropp (@MrAzSports) October 25, 2023

Gallen’s post went viral to the point that the Phillies fan set their account to private.

On Thursday, Gallen pointed out that he is from the Philadelphia area and decided to use his knowledge of the area to “hit them the hardest.”

“Growing up in that area and knowing how the Philly fans operate … they were talking junk. So I just figured, if they want to talk junk to me, I’ll say one back. And I feel like, being from there, I knew how to hit them the hardest,” Gallen said, via Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

Gallen did go 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA in his two NLCS starts against Philadelphia. He will also be pitching in the World Series, which is all that matters.

Rivals sometimes have a hard time dealing with Philadelphia sports fans because of the unique energy they offer. Gallen knows them because he grew up around them, and they may have met their match.